Short Interest in AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund (NYSE:AWF) Decreases By 67.0%

AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund (NYSE:AWF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 24,100 shares, a drop of 67.0% from the October 31st total of 73,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 162,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Institutional Trading of AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AWF. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in shares of AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new stake in shares of AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in shares of AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund in the third quarter valued at about $45,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund in the third quarter valued at about $96,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in shares of AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund in the second quarter valued at about $100,000.

AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund Stock Performance

Shares of AWF stock opened at $9.80 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.72. AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund has a 52 week low of $9.19 and a 52 week high of $10.35.

AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund Announces Dividend

About AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be issued a $0.0655 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $0.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.02%.

AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by AllianceBernstein L.P. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in lower-rated corporate debt securities and government bonds. It employs a combination of fundamental and quantitative analysis to create its portfolio.

