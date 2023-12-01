Short Interest in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) Declines By 26.9%

American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 73,610,000 shares, a decrease of 26.9% from the October 31st total of 100,660,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 33,160,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.2 days.

American Airlines Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AAL opened at $12.43 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.62, a PEG ratio of 0.09 and a beta of 1.58. American Airlines Group has a one year low of $10.86 and a one year high of $19.08. The company’s fifty day moving average is $12.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.44.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The airline reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $13.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.51 billion. American Airlines Group had a negative return on equity of 47.30% and a net margin of 3.04%. American Airlines Group’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.69 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that American Airlines Group will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On American Airlines Group

In other news, EVP Vasu Raja sold 5,298 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.23, for a total value of $64,794.54. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 339,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,148,049.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of American Airlines Group by 12.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 143,373 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $2,617,000 after buying an additional 16,316 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of American Airlines Group by 14.1% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 27,651 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $505,000 after buying an additional 3,421 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of American Airlines Group by 11.0% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 20,747 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $378,000 after buying an additional 2,064 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Airlines Group by 23.1% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 176,047 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $3,213,000 after buying an additional 32,986 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in shares of American Airlines Group by 6.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 86,668 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $1,582,000 after buying an additional 5,393 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of American Airlines Group from $19.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of American Airlines Group from $13.00 to $12.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Redburn Partners lowered shares of American Airlines Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. TD Cowen cut their target price on shares of American Airlines Group from $16.00 to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut their target price on shares of American Airlines Group from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Airlines Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.64.

American Airlines Group Company Profile

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC, as well as through partner gateways in London, Doha, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.

Featured Stories

