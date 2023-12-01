Short Interest in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI) Rises By 33.9%

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,080,000 shares, an increase of 33.9% from the October 31st total of 14,250,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,090,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.2 days.

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Price Performance

ACWI opened at $98.02 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $93.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $94.73. The firm has a market cap of $18.19 billion, a PE ratio of 15.44 and a beta of 0.93. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a 1 year low of $83.59 and a 1 year high of $99.53.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares MSCI ACWI ETF

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Brandywine Managers LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the first quarter worth $14,122,000. BSW Wealth Partners raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 0.5% in the first quarter. BSW Wealth Partners now owns 32,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,951,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 65,558.1% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 84,165,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,074,868,000 after purchasing an additional 84,037,622 shares during the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 53.3% in the second quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 1,173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Winthrop Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 4.5% in the second quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.79% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (ACWI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap global stocks, covering 85% of the developed and emerging markets capitalization. ACWI was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

