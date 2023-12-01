Short Interest in Monarch Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:GBARF) Decreases By 67.8%

Monarch Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:GBARF – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,400 shares, a drop of 67.8% from the October 31st total of 38,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 221,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Monarch Mining Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS GBARF opened at C$0.00 on Friday. Monarch Mining has a 1-year low of C$0.00 and a 1-year high of C$0.07. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$0.01 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.02.

Get Monarch Mining alerts:

About Monarch Mining

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Monarch Mining Corporation, a gold mining company, engages in the exploration and development of mining properties in Canada. It owns 143 square kilometers of mining assets, including the Beaufor mine, McKenzie property, Swanson property, and Beacon Mill. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in Saint-Sauveur, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Monarch Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monarch Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.