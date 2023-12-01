Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Macquarie lowered their price target on Six Flags Entertainment from $36.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 21st. TheStreet raised Six Flags Entertainment from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities lowered Six Flags Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $32.00 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Six Flags Entertainment from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Six Flags Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $25.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Six Flags Entertainment has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.38.

Six Flags Entertainment Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SIX opened at $24.90 on Wednesday. Six Flags Entertainment has a 1-year low of $18.29 and a 1-year high of $31.29. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $22.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of 27.98 and a beta of 2.09.

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $547.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $538.76 million. Six Flags Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 9.18% and a net margin of 5.29%. Equities research analysts expect that Six Flags Entertainment will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Six Flags Entertainment

In related news, insider Aimee Williams-Ramey sold 11,630 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.45, for a total value of $284,353.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Six Flags Entertainment

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SIX. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 64.5% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 34.0% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. 99.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Six Flags Entertainment

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation owns and operates regional theme and waterparks under the Six Flags name. Its parks offer various thrill rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. The company also sells food, beverages, merchandise, and other products and services within its parks.

Featured Stories

