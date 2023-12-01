Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) Rating Increased to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Snowflake from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Snowflake from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Snowflake from $189.00 to $191.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Guggenheim reiterated a sell rating and issued a $105.00 price objective on shares of Snowflake in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a market outperform rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Snowflake in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Snowflake presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $195.91.

Snowflake Stock Performance

NYSE:SNOW opened at $187.53 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $156.62 and a 200 day moving average of $163.93. Snowflake has a 1-year low of $119.27 and a 1-year high of $193.94.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.09. Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 14.18% and a negative net margin of 33.35%. The company had revenue of $734.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $713.75 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.60) EPS. Snowflake’s quarterly revenue was up 31.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Snowflake will post -1.62 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Snowflake

In related news, CEO Frank Slootman sold 112,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.90, for a total transaction of $19,788,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 182,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,174,396.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Frank Slootman sold 112,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.90, for a total transaction of $19,788,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 182,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,174,396.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Grzegorz Czajkowski sold 694 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.27, for a total value of $115,391.38. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 54,701 shares in the company, valued at $9,095,135.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 204,938 shares of company stock valued at $34,647,430 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Global Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Snowflake by 7,500.0% in the second quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 152 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Snowflake by 270.0% in the third quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 185 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in Snowflake by 333.3% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Provence Wealth Management Group purchased a new position in shares of Snowflake during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its position in shares of Snowflake by 54.1% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. 63.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Snowflake

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products.

