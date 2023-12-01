Softcat (LON:SCT) Earns Buy Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital reissued their buy rating on shares of Softcat (LON:SCT – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat reports.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Softcat from GBX 1,400 ($17.68) to GBX 1,510 ($19.07) and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st.

Get Softcat alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on SCT

Softcat Trading Down 1.8 %

Softcat Increases Dividend

SCT opened at GBX 1,267 ($16.00) on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,266.20, a P/E/G ratio of 11.51 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1,348.35 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 1,401.76. Softcat has a 52-week low of GBX 1,061 ($13.40) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,549 ($19.57). The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.88.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 9th will be given a dividend of GBX 29.60 ($0.37) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.11%. This is an increase from Softcat’s previous dividend of $8.00. Softcat’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4,464.29%.

About Softcat

(Get Free Report)

Softcat plc operates as a value-added IT reseller and IT infrastructure solutions provider in the United Kingdom. The company advices, procures, designs, implements, and manages technology, such as software licensing, workplace technology, networking, security, and cloud and datacenter for businesses and public sector organizations.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Softcat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Softcat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.