Sorrento Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRNE) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sorrento Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRNE – Get Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Sorrento Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of Sorrento Therapeutics stock opened at $0.05 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.88. Sorrento Therapeutics has a one year low of $0.16 and a one year high of $3.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.21.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sorrento Therapeutics

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its stake in Sorrento Therapeutics by 431.9% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 62,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 50,750 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics by 156.5% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 68,425 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 41,750 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $116,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics by 31.2% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 41,810 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 9,941 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning boosted its stake in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics by 23.1% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 47,318 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 8,880 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.48% of the company’s stock.

Sorrento Therapeutics Company Profile

Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc engages in the research, development and manufacture of biopharmaceutical products. It focuses on therapies to treat specific stages in the evolution of cancer, from elimination, to equilibrium and escape which include biosimilars, immuno-oncology antibodies, cellular therapy, cell internalizing antibodies, and antibody drug conjugates.

