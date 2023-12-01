Spartan Delta (TSE:SDE) PT Lowered to C$5.00

Spartan Delta (TSE:SDE – Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by TD Securities from C$5.50 to C$5.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ target price points to a potential upside of 65.56% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on SDE. Desjardins lowered their target price on Spartan Delta from C$6.00 to C$5.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Spartan Delta from C$5.75 to C$5.50 in a report on Thursday, November 9th. National Bankshares upped their price objective on Spartan Delta from C$6.75 to C$7.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 12th. ATB Capital cut Spartan Delta from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from C$6.00 to C$5.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Spartan Delta from C$5.00 to C$4.50 in a report on Monday, October 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$8.01.

Spartan Delta Stock Down 2.6 %

Shares of TSE SDE opened at C$3.02 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.67. The stock has a market capitalization of C$523.06 million, a PE ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 2.39. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$3.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$6.26. Spartan Delta has a 12-month low of C$2.93 and a 12-month high of C$16.66.

Spartan Delta (TSE:SDE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported C$0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.12 by C($0.07). Spartan Delta had a net margin of 84.25% and a return on equity of 80.76%. The company had revenue of C$81.88 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that Spartan Delta will post 0.3761006 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Spartan Delta Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Spartan Delta Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas reserves in the Western Canada. Its assets are located in Montney and Deep Basin. The company was formerly known as Return Energy Inc and changed its name to Spartan Delta Corp. in May 2020. Spartan Delta Corp.

