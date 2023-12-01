SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF (NYSEARCA:XPH) Holdings Decreased by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. cut its position in shares of SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF (NYSEARCA:XPH – Free Report) by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 40,747 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,787 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF were worth $1,670,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF during the second quarter worth $708,000. Nwam LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $333,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF by 32.7% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 9,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,000 after acquiring an additional 2,394 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF by 34.3% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 49,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,048,000 after acquiring an additional 12,771 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF by 3.5% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 98,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,048,000 after acquiring an additional 3,325 shares during the period.

Get SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF stock opened at $37.02 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $194.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.11 and a beta of 0.84. SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF has a twelve month low of $34.67 and a twelve month high of $44.31. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.33.

About SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF

SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P Pharmaceuticals Select Industry Index. The S&P Pharmaceuticals Select Industry Index represents the pharmaceuticals sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XPH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF (NYSEARCA:XPH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.