Stifel Nicolaus Reiterates “C$12.25” Price Target for Dundee Precious Metals (TSE:DPM)

Stifel Nicolaus set a C$12.25 target price on Dundee Precious Metals (TSE:DPM – Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports.
Separately, National Bankshares boosted their price target on Dundee Precious Metals from C$14.00 to C$14.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, November 17th.
Dundee Precious Metals Stock Performance
Dundee Precious Metals (TSE:DPM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The mining company reported C$0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.26 by C($0.06). Dundee Precious Metals had a return on equity of 16.72% and a net margin of 27.61%. The company had revenue of C$181.12 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that Dundee Precious Metals will post 1.1549637 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Dundee Precious Metals Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Investors of record on Sunday, December 31st will be paid a $0.056 dividend. This is a positive change from Dundee Precious Metals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. Dundee Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.89%.
Insider Activity at Dundee Precious Metals
In related news, Director Zebra Karirondua Kasete sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$9.70, for a total value of C$145,500.00. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.
About Dundee Precious Metals
Dundee Precious Metals Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition of mineral properties; and exploration, development, mining, and processing of precious metals. It owns and operates a gold, copper, and silver mine located east of Sofia, Bulgaria; a gold mine located in south eastern Bulgaria, near the town of Krumovgrad; and a custom smelter located in Tsumeb, Namibia.
