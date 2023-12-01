Stifel Nicolaus Reiterates “C$12.25” Price Target for Dundee Precious Metals (TSE:DPM)

Stifel Nicolaus set a C$12.25 target price on Dundee Precious Metals (TSE:DPM – Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Separately, National Bankshares boosted their price target on Dundee Precious Metals from C$14.00 to C$14.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, November 17th.

Dundee Precious Metals Stock Performance

TSE DPM opened at C$10.02 on Tuesday. Dundee Precious Metals has a fifty-two week low of C$6.05 and a fifty-two week high of C$10.78. The stock has a market cap of C$1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.04 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$8.99 and a 200-day moving average of C$9.00. The company has a quick ratio of 6.61, a current ratio of 7.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

Dundee Precious Metals (TSE:DPM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The mining company reported C$0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.26 by C($0.06). Dundee Precious Metals had a return on equity of 16.72% and a net margin of 27.61%. The company had revenue of C$181.12 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that Dundee Precious Metals will post 1.1549637 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dundee Precious Metals Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Investors of record on Sunday, December 31st will be paid a $0.056 dividend. This is a positive change from Dundee Precious Metals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. Dundee Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.89%.

Insider Activity at Dundee Precious Metals

In related news, Director Zebra Karirondua Kasete sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$9.70, for a total value of C$145,500.00. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

About Dundee Precious Metals

Dundee Precious Metals Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition of mineral properties; and exploration, development, mining, and processing of precious metals. It owns and operates a gold, copper, and silver mine located east of Sofia, Bulgaria; a gold mine located in south eastern Bulgaria, near the town of Krumovgrad; and a custom smelter located in Tsumeb, Namibia.

