Stifel Nicolaus Reiterates C$14.00 Price Target for Coveo Solutions (TSE:CVO)

Stifel Nicolaus set a C$14.00 price target on Coveo Solutions (TSE:CVO – Free Report) in a research note published on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Eight Capital set a C$12.00 target price on Coveo Solutions and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Coveo Solutions from C$13.00 to C$14.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. National Bankshares raised their price target on Coveo Solutions from C$11.00 to C$14.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. TD Securities increased their price objective on Coveo Solutions from C$13.00 to C$13.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their target price on Coveo Solutions from C$12.00 to C$13.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$12.69.

Get Coveo Solutions alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Coveo Solutions

Coveo Solutions Trading Down 6.5 %

Shares of CVO opened at C$9.86 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.48, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a current ratio of 2.62. The firm has a market cap of C$508.97 million, a P/E ratio of -25.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.09 and a beta of 1.15. Coveo Solutions has a fifty-two week low of C$6.02 and a fifty-two week high of C$12.16. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$10.55 and a 200 day moving average of C$9.70.

Coveo Solutions (TSE:CVO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported C($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.03) by C($0.05). Coveo Solutions had a negative net margin of 25.71% and a negative return on equity of 15.17%. The company had revenue of C$41.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$42.10 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Coveo Solutions will post -0.2144225 EPS for the current year.

Coveo Solutions Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Coveo Solutions Inc provides AI platforms that enable individualized, connected, and trusted digital experiences. The Relevance Cloud platform, an AI solution that integrates AI search, recommendations, GenAI answering, AI models, and analytics across various digital domains; and is designed for scale, security, and compliance and integrates into enterprise ecosystems as a cloud-native SaaS, multi-tenant, API-first, and headless platform.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Coveo Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coveo Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.