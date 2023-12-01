Stifel Nicolaus Reiterates “C$45.00” Price Target for Jamieson Wellness (TSE:JWEL)

Stifel Nicolaus set a C$45.00 price target on Jamieson Wellness (TSE:JWEL – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on JWEL. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Jamieson Wellness from C$42.00 to C$40.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Jamieson Wellness from C$38.00 to C$35.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Jamieson Wellness from C$50.00 to C$42.00 and set an action list buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Jamieson Wellness from C$35.00 to C$32.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, CIBC decreased their price objective on shares of Jamieson Wellness from C$37.00 to C$32.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$38.66.

Get Jamieson Wellness alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on JWEL

Jamieson Wellness Stock Performance

Jamieson Wellness Announces Dividend

TSE:JWEL opened at C$30.00 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$25.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$27.52. The company has a market cap of C$1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.03 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.69. Jamieson Wellness has a 52 week low of C$22.10 and a 52 week high of C$37.48.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. Jamieson Wellness’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.47%.

Jamieson Wellness Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Jamieson Wellness Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells natural health products including vitamins, herbal and mineral nutritional supplements for humans in Canada, the United States of America, and internationally. It operates through Jamieson Brands and Strategic Partners segments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Jamieson Wellness Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jamieson Wellness and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.