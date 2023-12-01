Stifel Nicolaus Reiterates “C$6.50” Price Target for Trican Well Service (TSE:TCW)

Stifel Nicolaus set a C$6.50 price objective on Trican Well Service (TSE:TCW – Free Report) in a research note published on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on TCW. National Bankshares set a C$6.75 target price on shares of Trican Well Service in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. ATB Capital boosted their target price on shares of Trican Well Service from C$5.50 to C$6.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, November 13th. TD Securities lowered shares of Trican Well Service from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their price target for the stock from C$6.00 to C$5.50 in a report on Thursday, September 28th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Trican Well Service from C$5.25 to C$5.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$5.53.

Shares of Trican Well Service stock opened at C$4.12 on Tuesday. Trican Well Service has a twelve month low of C$2.86 and a twelve month high of C$5.33. The company has a market cap of C$872.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$4.52 and its 200 day moving average is C$4.16.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. Trican Well Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.77%.

In other news, Senior Officer Scott Eric Matson purchased 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$4.33 per share, for a total transaction of C$64,950.00. 0.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Trican Well Service Ltd., an equipment services company, provides various specialized products, equipment, services, and technology for use in the drilling, completion, stimulation, and reworking of oil and gas wells in Canada. The company offers cementing solutions, including pre-flushes and spacers, cement plugs, lost circulation, cement design, and laboratory solutions, as well as surface, intermediate, production, liner, horizontal, and remedial/squeeze cementing services.

