StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN)

Stock analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on FUN. Macquarie decreased their target price on shares of Cedar Fair from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Cedar Fair from $46.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Cedar Fair from $54.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 4th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Cedar Fair from $51.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of Cedar Fair from $58.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.82.

FUN stock opened at $39.29 on Wednesday. Cedar Fair has a 1 year low of $34.04 and a 1 year high of $47.95. The company has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.50 and a beta of 1.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $37.25 and a 200 day moving average of $39.34.

Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $4.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.70 by $0.51. Cedar Fair had a net margin of 8.19% and a negative return on equity of 22.33%. The company had revenue of $842.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $821.16 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cedar Fair will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of FUN. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Cedar Fair by 59.3% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 304,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,907,000 after purchasing an additional 113,304 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in Cedar Fair by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 129,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,173,000 after purchasing an additional 6,047 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Investment Advisory Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cedar Fair by 60.6% in the second quarter. Citadel Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 13,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $551,000 after acquiring an additional 5,200 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Cedar Fair by 22.5% in the second quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 6,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 1,140 shares during the period. Finally, Schulhoff & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cedar Fair by 0.9% in the second quarter. Schulhoff & Co. Inc. now owns 32,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,297,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.81% of the company’s stock.

Cedar Fair, L.P. owns and operates amusement and water parks, and complementary resort facilities in the United States and Canada. Its amusement parks include Cedar Point located on Lake Erie between Cleveland and Toledo in Sandusky, Ohio; Knott's Berry Farm near Los Angeles, California; Canada's Wonderland near Toronto, Ontario; Kings Island near Cincinnati, Ohio; Carowinds in Charlotte, North Carolina; Kings Dominion situated near Richmond, Virginia; California's Great America located in Santa Clara, California; Dorney Park in Pennsylvania; Worlds of Fun located in Kansas City, Missouri; Valleyfair situated near Minneapolis/St.

