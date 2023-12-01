StockNews.com Downgrades BIOLASE (NASDAQ:BIOL) to Sell

BIOLASE (NASDAQ:BIOL – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.
Separately, Benchmark reduced their price target on BIOLASE from $10.00 to $4.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 20th.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in BIOLASE in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $118,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in BIOLASE by 128.5% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 43,059 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 24,211 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in BIOLASE by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 436,076 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 18,682 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in BIOLASE in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in BIOLASE in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $67,000.
BIOLASE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells laser systems for dental practitioners and their patients in the United States and internationally. Its dental laser systems allow dentists, periodontists, endodontists, pediatric dentists, oral surgeons, and other dental specialists to perform a range of minimally invasive dental procedures, including cosmetic, restorative, and complex surgical applications.
