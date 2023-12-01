StockNews.com Downgrades BIOLASE (NASDAQ:BIOL) to Sell

BIOLASE (NASDAQ:BIOL – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

Separately, Benchmark reduced their price target on BIOLASE from $10.00 to $4.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 20th.

Get BIOLASE alerts:

View Our Latest Report on BIOLASE

BIOLASE Stock Down 1.8 %

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BIOLASE

Shares of BIOLASE stock opened at $1.09 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.06, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.71. BIOLASE has a 52-week low of $1.07 and a 52-week high of $99.50. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.92.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in BIOLASE in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $118,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in BIOLASE by 128.5% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 43,059 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 24,211 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in BIOLASE by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 436,076 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 18,682 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in BIOLASE in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in BIOLASE in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $67,000.

About BIOLASE

(Get Free Report)

BIOLASE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells laser systems for dental practitioners and their patients in the United States and internationally. Its dental laser systems allow dentists, periodontists, endodontists, pediatric dentists, oral surgeons, and other dental specialists to perform a range of minimally invasive dental procedures, including cosmetic, restorative, and complex surgical applications.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BIOLASE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BIOLASE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.