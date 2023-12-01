StockNews.com Downgrades Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) to Hold

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday.

PCTY has been the topic of several other research reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Paylocity in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Paylocity from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Paylocity from $213.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Paylocity from $325.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Paylocity from $230.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Paylocity has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $225.75.

Get Paylocity alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Paylocity

Paylocity Stock Performance

Shares of PCTY stock opened at $156.67 on Wednesday. Paylocity has a one year low of $139.40 and a one year high of $235.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $172.36 and its 200 day moving average is $186.52. The company has a market capitalization of $8.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.05.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $317.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $316.58 million. Paylocity had a net margin of 11.70% and a return on equity of 20.73%. As a group, research analysts predict that Paylocity will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Paylocity news, SVP Joshua Scutt sold 1,206 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $241,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 30,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,073,400. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Paylocity news, SVP Joshua Scutt sold 1,206 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $241,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 30,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,073,400. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jeffrey T. Diehl sold 522 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.97, for a total transaction of $103,862.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,403,381.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,574 shares of company stock worth $1,091,305. Company insiders own 22.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PCTY. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Paylocity in the first quarter valued at $33,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S grew its holdings in shares of Paylocity by 135.1% in the first quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 174 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Paylocity in the third quarter worth $43,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Paylocity by 89.6% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 237 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in Paylocity in the fourth quarter worth $44,000. 73.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Paylocity Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Paylocity Holding Corporation provides cloud-based human capital management and payroll software solutions for workforce in the United States. The company offers Payroll and Tax Services solution to simplifies payroll, automates processes, and manages compliance requirements within one system; and expense management, on demand payment, and garnishment solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Paylocity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paylocity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.