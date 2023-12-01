StockNews.com Downgrades The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK) to Sell

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK – Get Free Report) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on LSXMK. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price target on The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $53.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Pivotal Research increased their price target on The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $34.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $36.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group Stock Performance

The Liberty SiriusXM Group stock opened at $26.99 on Wednesday. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a 52-week low of $22.24 and a 52-week high of $27.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $25.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.20.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.27 billion for the quarter.

Insider Transactions at The Liberty SiriusXM Group

In other news, Director Malcolm Ian Grant Gilchrist sold 3,258 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.07, for a total value of $211,998.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 12.47% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LSXMK. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd purchased a new position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 287.3% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,278 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 948 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group Company Profile

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiaries, engages in the entertainment business in the United States and Canada. It features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, weather channels, podcast, and infotainment services through proprietary satellite radio systems, as well as streamed through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

