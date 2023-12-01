StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC)

Investment analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. William Blair cut shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Benchmark cut shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.00.

Get Tabula Rasa HealthCare alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Tabula Rasa HealthCare

Tabula Rasa HealthCare Trading Up 0.9 %

Institutional Trading of Tabula Rasa HealthCare

Shares of TRHC stock opened at $10.50 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $284.13 million, a P/E ratio of -2.73 and a beta of 1.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.43 and its 200 day moving average is $9.04. Tabula Rasa HealthCare has a 12 month low of $3.15 and a 12 month high of $10.50.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TRHC. Wasatch Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare during the 1st quarter valued at $4,912,000. Kent Lake Capital LLC purchased a new position in Tabula Rasa HealthCare in the 2nd quarter worth $4,947,000. Beryl Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Tabula Rasa HealthCare in the 3rd quarter worth $6,101,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its position in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 258.9% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 626,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,009,000 after purchasing an additional 452,154 shares during the period. Finally, Portside Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in Tabula Rasa HealthCare in the 2nd quarter worth $3,532,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.88% of the company’s stock.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc operates as a healthcare technology company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CareVention HealthCare and MedWise HealthCare. It offers EireneRx, a cloud-based medication decision-support and e-prescribing platform to access patient medication-related information; and MedWise Risk Score, a medication risk stratification technology for identification of patients in need of clinical intervention.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Tabula Rasa HealthCare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tabula Rasa HealthCare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.