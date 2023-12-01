StockNews.com Upgrades Espey Mfg. & Electronics (NYSEAMERICAN:ESP) to Strong-Buy

Espey Mfg. & Electronics (NYSEAMERICAN:ESP – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday.
Espey Mfg. & Electronics Trading Down 6.8 %
NYSEAMERICAN ESP opened at $16.95 on Wednesday. Espey Mfg. & Electronics has a 52 week low of $13.11 and a 52 week high of $22.96. The company has a market cap of $45.93 million, a PE ratio of 10.46 and a beta of 0.12. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $17.59.
Espey Mfg. & Electronics (NYSEAMERICAN:ESP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $8.57 million during the quarter. Espey Mfg. & Electronics had a net margin of 11.27% and a return on equity of 11.32%.
Institutional Trading of Espey Mfg. & Electronics
About Espey Mfg. & Electronics
Espey Mfg. & Electronics Corp., a power electronics design and original equipment manufacturing company, designs, manufactures, and tests electronic equipment primarily for use in military and industrial applications in the United States and internationally. The company's principal products include power supplies, power converters, filters, power transformers, magnetic components, power distribution equipment, UPS systems, antennas, and high-power radar systems for use in AC and DC locomotives, shipboard power, shipboard radar, airborne power, ground-based radar, and ground mobile power applications.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Espey Mfg. & Electronics
- Are These Liquid Natural Gas Stocks Ready For An Upside Bounce?
- Are blue chip stocks a good investment?
- How to Invest in Hotel Stocks
- Home sales hit a 13-year low… what now?
- What Are Meme Stocks and Are They Viable Investments?
- Power Play: GE’s game-changing technology for EVs and grids
Receive News & Ratings for Espey Mfg. & Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Espey Mfg. & Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.