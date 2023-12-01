StockNews.com Upgrades Espey Mfg. & Electronics (NYSEAMERICAN:ESP) to Strong-Buy

Espey Mfg. & Electronics (NYSEAMERICAN:ESP – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday.

Espey Mfg. & Electronics Trading Down 6.8 %

NYSEAMERICAN ESP opened at $16.95 on Wednesday. Espey Mfg. & Electronics has a 52 week low of $13.11 and a 52 week high of $22.96. The company has a market cap of $45.93 million, a PE ratio of 10.46 and a beta of 0.12. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $17.59.

Get Espey Mfg. & Electronics alerts:

Espey Mfg. & Electronics (NYSEAMERICAN:ESP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $8.57 million during the quarter. Espey Mfg. & Electronics had a net margin of 11.27% and a return on equity of 11.32%.

Institutional Trading of Espey Mfg. & Electronics

About Espey Mfg. & Electronics

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Espey Mfg. & Electronics by 14.7% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 99,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,670,000 after purchasing an additional 12,800 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Espey Mfg. & Electronics by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 92,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,272,000 after acquiring an additional 1,138 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Espey Mfg. & Electronics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Espey Mfg. & Electronics by 24.8% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Secure Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Espey Mfg. & Electronics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $192,000.

(Get Free Report)

Espey Mfg. & Electronics Corp., a power electronics design and original equipment manufacturing company, designs, manufactures, and tests electronic equipment primarily for use in military and industrial applications in the United States and internationally. The company's principal products include power supplies, power converters, filters, power transformers, magnetic components, power distribution equipment, UPS systems, antennas, and high-power radar systems for use in AC and DC locomotives, shipboard power, shipboard radar, airborne power, ground-based radar, and ground mobile power applications.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Espey Mfg. & Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Espey Mfg. & Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.