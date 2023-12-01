StockNews.com Upgrades Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI) to “Hold”

Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $25.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:PPBI opened at $22.52 on Wednesday. Pacific Premier Bancorp has a 52 week low of $17.53 and a 52 week high of $37.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. The company has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a PE ratio of 8.97 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $21.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.84.

Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.07). Pacific Premier Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.47% and a net margin of 24.75%. The company had revenue of $168.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $174.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. Analysts forecast that Pacific Premier Bancorp will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Pacific Premier Bancorp news, Director Joseph L. Garrett sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.70, for a total value of $140,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 85,426 shares in the company, valued at $1,597,466.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Pacific Premier Bancorp news, Director Jeff C. Jones sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.11, for a total value of $138,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 124,534 shares in the company, valued at $2,877,980.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph L. Garrett sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.70, for a total transaction of $140,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 85,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,597,466.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Pacific Premier Bancorp

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PPBI. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $29,132,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,744,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $167,733,000 after buying an additional 452,218 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 37.2% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,453,651 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,005,000 after buying an additional 394,072 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,993,185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $388,609,000 after buying an additional 366,905 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,670,260 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $88,160,000 after buying an additional 341,321 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.02% of the company’s stock.

About Pacific Premier Bancorp

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Premier Bank that provides various banking products and services to businesses, professionals, real estate investors, and non-profit organizations in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, money market, and savings accounts; and certificates of deposit.

