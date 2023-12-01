StockNews.com Upgrades RCI Hospitality (NASDAQ:RICK) to Buy

RCI Hospitality (NASDAQ:RICK – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. TheStreet cut RCI Hospitality from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on RCI Hospitality from $126.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Noble Financial lowered their target price on RCI Hospitality from $150.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 14th.

RCI Hospitality stock opened at $58.61 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $552.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.47, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.65. RCI Hospitality has a 52-week low of $50.43 and a 52-week high of $97.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $56.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.78.

In related news, major shareholder Adw Capital Management, Llc sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.11, for a total value of $480,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 941,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,563,510. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 8.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in RCI Hospitality by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 37,103 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,251,000 after buying an additional 1,282 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in RCI Hospitality by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,953 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al grew its stake in RCI Hospitality by 43.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 9,604 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $583,000 after purchasing an additional 2,923 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in RCI Hospitality by 27.1% in the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 7,269 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $441,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in RCI Hospitality by 482.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,382 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,973 shares during the period. 41.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the hospitality and related businesses in the United States. It operates in Nightclubs, Bombshells, and Media Group segments. The company’s wholly-owned subsidiaries own and/or operates upscale adult nightclubs serving primarily businessmen and professionals under the Rick's Cabaret, Jaguars Club, Tootsie's Cabaret, XTC Cabaret, Club Onyx, Hoops Cabaret and Sports Bar, Scarlett's Cabaret, Temptations Adult Cabaret, Foxy's Cabaret, Vivid Cabaret, Downtown Cabaret, Cabaret East, The Seville, Silver City Cabaret, and Kappa Men's Club.

