TD Securities Cuts MEG Energy (TSE:MEG) Price Target to C$30.00

MEG Energy (TSE:MEG – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by TD Securities from C$31.00 to C$30.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Scotiabank lowered their target price on MEG Energy from C$28.00 to C$27.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 16th. ATB Capital lifted their target price on MEG Energy from C$31.50 to C$32.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on MEG Energy from C$21.50 to C$23.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. CIBC lifted their target price on MEG Energy from C$23.00 to C$27.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on MEG Energy from C$31.00 to C$33.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, MEG Energy presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$27.77.

Shares of TSE MEG opened at C$25.66 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$7.22 billion, a PE ratio of 11.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 2.92. MEG Energy has a fifty-two week low of C$16.46 and a fifty-two week high of C$28.42. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$26.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$24.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.51, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.79.

MEG Energy (TSE:MEG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported C$0.86 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.95 by C($0.09). The firm had revenue of C$1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.40 billion. MEG Energy had a return on equity of 13.80% and a net margin of 11.05%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that MEG Energy will post 2.9756098 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MEG Energy Corp., an energy company, focuses on sustainable in situ thermal oil production in the southern Athabasca oil region of Alberta, Canada. The company develops oil recovery projects that utilize steam-assisted gravity drainage extraction methods to improve the recovery of oil, as well as lower carbon emissions.

