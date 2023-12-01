The AZEK Company Inc. to Post Q1 2024 Earnings of ($0.04) Per Share, DA Davidson Forecasts (NYSE:AZEK)

The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of AZEK in a research report issued on Wednesday, November 29th. DA Davidson analyst K. Yinger anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.04) for the quarter. The consensus estimate for AZEK’s current full-year earnings is $0.93 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for AZEK’s FY2024 earnings at $1.11 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on AZEK from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wedbush raised their target price on AZEK from $17.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on AZEK from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on AZEK from $30.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on AZEK from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AZEK currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.56.

AZEK Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:AZEK opened at $34.48 on Friday. AZEK has a 1-year low of $16.76 and a 1-year high of $34.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.15 billion, a PE ratio of 76.62, a PEG ratio of 6.63 and a beta of 1.73. The business’s 50 day moving average is $28.77 and its 200-day moving average is $29.27. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

AZEK (NYSE:AZEK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 28th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.07. AZEK had a return on equity of 7.60% and a net margin of 4.96%. The company had revenue of $388.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $368.68 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.15 EPS. AZEK’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AZEK

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in shares of AZEK by 5.2% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 177,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,370,000 after purchasing an additional 8,690 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in AZEK by 7.4% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,806,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,005,000 after buying an additional 192,480 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its position in AZEK by 7.0% during the second quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 120,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,640,000 after buying an additional 7,886 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in AZEK by 57.6% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 69,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,098,000 after buying an additional 25,305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS grew its position in AZEK by 31.4% during the second quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 393,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,905,000 after buying an additional 94,005 shares in the last quarter.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Jesse G. Singh sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.66, for a total value of $424,580.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,239,824 shares in the company, valued at $40,492,651.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other AZEK news, CEO Jesse G. Singh sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.66, for a total value of $424,580.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,239,824 shares in the company, valued at $40,492,651.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jesse G. Singh sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.32, for a total value of $999,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 70,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,332,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 56,000 shares of company stock worth $1,794,550 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

About AZEK

The AZEK Company Inc engages in manufacturing and selling of building products for residential, commercial, and industrial markets in the United States. It operates through two segments: Residential and Commercial. The Residential segment designs and manufactures engineered outdoor living products, such as decking, railing, trim and molding, siding and cladding, pergolas and cabanas, and accessories under the TimberTech, AZEK Exteriors, VERSATEX, ULTRALOX, StruXure, and INTEX brands.

Further Reading

