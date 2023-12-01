Timothy D. Proctor Purchases 20,236 Shares of Vintage Wine Estates, Inc. (NASDAQ:VWE) Stock

Vintage Wine Estates, Inc. (NASDAQ:VWE – Get Free Report) Director Timothy D. Proctor purchased 20,236 shares of Vintage Wine Estates stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $0.56 per share, with a total value of $11,332.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 94,099 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,695.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
Vintage Wine Estates Stock Performance
VWE opened at $0.51 on Friday. Vintage Wine Estates, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.47 and a 12-month high of $3.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.22 million, a PE ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.83.
Vintage Wine Estates (NASDAQ:VWE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Vintage Wine Estates had a negative return on equity of 84.01% and a negative net margin of 71.39%. The business had revenue of $62.10 million for the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that Vintage Wine Estates, Inc. will post -0.29 EPS for the current year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vintage Wine Estates
Vintage Wine Estates Company Profile
Vintage Wine Estates, Inc produces and sells wines and spirits in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers its products under the brands Bar Dog, B.R. Cohn, Cameron Hughes, Cherry Pie, Firesteed, Kunde, and others. It also owns and operates hospitality facilities; and provides bottling, fulfillment, and storage services to other companies on a contract basis.
