Tintra (LON:TNT) Hits New 12-Month Low at $45.00

Shares of Tintra PLC (LON:TNT – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 45 ($0.57) and last traded at GBX 43.50 ($0.55), with a volume of 204705 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 65 ($0.82).

Tintra Price Performance

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 76.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 80.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.66. The company has a market capitalization of £7.46 million, a P/E ratio of -257.89 and a beta of 0.38.

Insider Transactions at Tintra

In other news, insider Richard Shearer sold 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 150 ($1.89), for a total value of £750,000 ($947,328.53). 69.92% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Tintra Company Profile

Tintra PLC focuses on developing banking infrastructure and technology solutions. It provides administrative operating, lottery, payment processing, foreign exchange, and payment intermediary services, as well as holds software licenses. The company also offers software as a service (SaaS) solutions.

