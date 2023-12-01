Treatt (LON:TET) PT Lowered to GBX 610

Treatt (LON:TET – Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by equities researchers at Barclays from GBX 680 ($8.59) to GBX 610 ($7.70) in a research note issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 33.19% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reduced their price objective on Treatt from GBX 780 ($9.85) to GBX 730 ($9.22) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th.

Get Treatt alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Treatt

Treatt Stock Up 0.7 %

About Treatt

TET opened at GBX 458 ($5.79) on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 454.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 563.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.59. The company has a market cap of £279.98 million, a PE ratio of 2,694.12 and a beta of 0.96. Treatt has a 52 week low of GBX 416.80 ($5.26) and a 52 week high of GBX 731 ($9.23).

(Get Free Report)

Treatt plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies various natural extracts and ingredients to the flavor, fragrance, beverage, and consumer product industries in the United Kingdom, Germany, Ireland, the United States, China, and internationally. The company offers flavor ingredients, such as citrus, coffee, tea, health and wellness, and fruits and vegetables extracts; aroma, natural, and high impact chemicals; and herb, spice, and floral ingredients.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Treatt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Treatt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.