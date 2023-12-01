Trexquant Investment LP Acquires 4,551 Shares of Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE)

Trexquant Investment LP grew its holdings in shares of Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE – Free Report) by 54.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,551 shares during the quarter. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Franklin Electric were worth $1,327,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Franklin Electric by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 856,420 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $88,126,000 after acquiring an additional 26,830 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Franklin Electric by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 35,770 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,681,000 after buying an additional 4,076 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Franklin Electric by 228.7% during the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 309 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Franklin Electric by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 138,929 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,296,000 after buying an additional 18,074 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Franklin Electric by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 509,329 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $52,410,000 after buying an additional 3,284 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Franklin Electric stock opened at $89.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $87.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $94.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.98. Franklin Electric Co., Inc. has a one year low of $77.69 and a one year high of $107.36.

Franklin Electric ( NASDAQ:FELE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $538.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $573.50 million. Franklin Electric had a return on equity of 17.30% and a net margin of 9.33%. Analysts forecast that Franklin Electric Co., Inc. will post 4.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 2nd were paid a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 1st. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. Franklin Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.79%.

In other news, insider Delancey W. Davis sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.80, for a total transaction of $90,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $882,212.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 2.84% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Franklin Electric in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.00.

Franklin Electric Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes water and fuel pumping systems worldwide. It operates through three segments: Water Systems, Fueling Systems, and Distribution. The Water Systems segment offers submersible motors, drives, pumps, electronic controls, water treatment systems, monitoring devices, and related parts and equipment.

