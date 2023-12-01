Trexquant Investment LP Acquires New Stake in Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV)

Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 84,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,381,000. Trexquant Investment LP owned approximately 0.11% of Revolve Group at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Revolve Group by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 789,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,953,000 after acquiring an additional 28,389 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Revolve Group by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 199,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,269,000 after acquiring an additional 4,872 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Revolve Group by 39.2% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 127,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,087,000 after acquiring an additional 35,809 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Revolve Group by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 211,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,467,000 after buying an additional 21,655 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Revolve Group by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 402,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,599,000 after buying an additional 12,100 shares in the last quarter. 73.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on RVLV. Wedbush cut their price target on shares of Revolve Group from $19.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Roth Mkm cut their price target on shares of Revolve Group from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Revolve Group from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Revolve Group in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Revolve Group from $22.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Revolve Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.20.

Shares of RVLV opened at $13.32 on Friday. Revolve Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.25 and a 52 week high of $32.59. The firm has a market cap of $961.04 million, a P/E ratio of 30.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 30.37 and a beta of 2.14. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.39.

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.06). Revolve Group had a net margin of 3.04% and a return on equity of 8.24%. The company had revenue of $257.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $254.14 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.16 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Revolve Group, Inc. will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Revolve Group, Inc operates as an online fashion retailer for millennial and generation z consumers in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, REVOLVE and FWRD. The company operates a platform that connects consumers and global fashion influencers, as well as emerging, established, and owned brands.

