Trexquant Investment LP Buys 108,276 Shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:PFLT)

Trexquant Investment LP grew its stake in shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:PFLT – Free Report) by 598.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 126,375 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 108,276 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP owned about 0.25% of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital worth $1,346,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital by 35.0% during the 2nd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 15,231 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 3,950 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital by 5,686.2% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 144,134 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,535,000 after purchasing an additional 141,643 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital by 33.2% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 15,046 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 3,749 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 190,270 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,026,000 after purchasing an additional 7,668 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital by 3.9% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 46,486 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $497,000 after acquiring an additional 1,733 shares in the last quarter. 27.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get PennantPark Floating Rate Capital alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PFLT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on PennantPark Floating Rate Capital in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet raised PennantPark Floating Rate Capital from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.67.

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PFLT opened at $11.14 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.71. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. has a 1-year low of $9.69 and a 1-year high of $12.33. The firm has a market cap of $654.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.35 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.1025 per share. This represents a $1.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 15th. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 175.72%.

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Company Profile

(Free Report)

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. is a business development company. It seeks to make secondary direct, debt, equity, and loan investments. The fund seeks to invest through floating rate loans in private or thinly traded or small market-cap, public middle market companies. It primarily invests in the United States and to a limited extent non-U.S.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PennantPark Floating Rate Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.