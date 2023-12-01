Trexquant Investment LP Buys 20,356 Shares of AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC)

Trexquant Investment LP grew its stake in AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC – Free Report) by 263.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,074 shares of the medical device company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,356 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP owned 0.06% of AtriCure worth $1,386,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of AtriCure by 3.5% in the first quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,400 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of AtriCure by 4.4% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,791 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $335,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of AtriCure by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,444 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC raised its stake in shares of AtriCure by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 5,715 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of AtriCure by 1.9% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 19,503 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $963,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. 94.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at AtriCure

In related news, insider Karl S. Dahlquist sold 1,248 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.43, for a total value of $42,968.64. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,789 shares in the company, valued at $1,060,065.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AtriCure Stock Performance

NASDAQ ATRC opened at $35.48 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $38.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.32. AtriCure, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.27 and a 1 year high of $59.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -65.70 and a beta of 1.39.

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The medical device company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $98.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $96.65 million. AtriCure had a negative net margin of 6.52% and a negative return on equity of 6.37%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.27) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that AtriCure, Inc. will post -0.76 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ATRC. UBS Group began coverage on shares of AtriCure in a research note on Friday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target on shares of AtriCure in a research note on Wednesday. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of AtriCure in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of AtriCure from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of AtriCure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, AtriCure presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.13.

About AtriCure

AtriCure, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells devices for the surgical ablation of cardiac tissue and systems, and intercostal nerves to medical centers in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers Isolator Synergy Clamps, a single-use disposable radio frequency products; multifunctional pens and linear ablation devices, such as the MAX Pen device that enables surgeons to evaluate cardiac arrhythmias, perform temporary cardiac pacing, sensing, and stimulation and ablate cardiac tissue with the same device; and the Coolrail device, which enable users to make longer linear lines of ablation.

