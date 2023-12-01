Trexquant Investment LP Buys 9,520 Shares of Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC)

Trexquant Investment LP grew its holdings in shares of Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC – Free Report) by 118.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,590 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,520 shares during the quarter. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Concentrix were worth $1,420,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Concentrix during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Concentrix by 326.7% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Concentrix by 702.8% during the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Concentrix by 111.9% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 659 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Concentrix in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $80,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.03% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CNXC has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Concentrix from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, November 20th. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of Concentrix from $120.00 to $115.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on shares of Concentrix in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.60.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Dennis Polk sold 1,183 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.39, for a total transaction of $96,284.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,293 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,326,087.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Concentrix Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of CNXC opened at $93.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 3.54 and a quick ratio of 3.54. Concentrix Co. has a 1 year low of $70.58 and a 1 year high of $151.82. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.87. The firm has a market cap of $6.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.41.

Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 27th. The company reported $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by ($0.08). Concentrix had a net margin of 5.35% and a return on equity of 19.04%. The company had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Concentrix Co. will post 10.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Concentrix Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 27th were given a dividend of $0.303 per share. This is an increase from Concentrix’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 26th. Concentrix’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.09%.

Concentrix Company Profile

Concentrix Corporation provides technology-infused customer experience (CX) solutions worldwide. The company provides CX process optimization, technology innovation, front- and back-office automation, analytics, and business transformation services. It also offers customer lifecycle management; customer experience/user experience strategy and design; analytics and actionable insights; digital transformation; and voice of the customer and analytics solutions.

Featured Stories

