Trexquant Investment LP Buys Shares of 22,977 Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM)

Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 22,977 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,427,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Partners II LLC raised its stake in shares of Iridium Communications by 1.9% during the first quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 8,589 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $532,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Iridium Communications by 2.1% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 9,371 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $580,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Iridium Communications by 1.7% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,582 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $603,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of Iridium Communications by 23.7% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,247 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Iridium Communications by 15.4% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,797 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on IRDM. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Iridium Communications from $58.00 to $53.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 10th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Iridium Communications from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Iridium Communications in a research note on Friday, November 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Iridium Communications in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Iridium Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, September 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.40.

Iridium Communications Price Performance

Shares of IRDM stock opened at $38.10 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. Iridium Communications Inc. has a 12-month low of $34.21 and a 12-month high of $68.34.

Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $197.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $200.09 million. Iridium Communications had a negative return on equity of 2.26% and a negative net margin of 2.96%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.02 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Iridium Communications Inc. will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Iridium Communications Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. Iridium Communications’s payout ratio is presently -288.87%.

Insider Transactions at Iridium Communications

In other Iridium Communications news, CEO Matthew J. Desch purchased 28,000 shares of Iridium Communications stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $37.01 per share, with a total value of $1,036,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 706,912 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,162,813.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Iridium Communications Profile

Iridium Communications Inc provides mobile voice and data communications services and products to businesses, the United States and international governments, non-governmental organizations, and consumers worldwide. The company offers postpaid mobile voice and data satellite communications; prepaid mobile voice satellite communications; push-to-talk; broadband data; and Internet of Things (IoT) services.

