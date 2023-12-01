Trexquant Investment LP Grows Stake in Ryerson Holding Co. (NYSE:RYI)

Trexquant Investment LP lifted its position in Ryerson Holding Co. (NYSE:RYI – Free Report) by 47.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,536 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 9,453 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP owned approximately 0.09% of Ryerson worth $1,281,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Copeland Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Ryerson during the second quarter valued at $34,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Ryerson by 76.7% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,748 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 759 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Ryerson during the second quarter valued at $53,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Ryerson by 68.4% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,561 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Ryerson by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. 94.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:RYI opened at $30.97 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.21. The stock has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of 11.56 and a beta of 1.78. Ryerson Holding Co. has a 52 week low of $26.15 and a 52 week high of $44.70.

Ryerson ( NYSE:RYI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.63. Ryerson had a return on equity of 10.85% and a net margin of 1.81%. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Ryerson Holding Co. will post 3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be issued a $0.183 dividend. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. This is a boost from Ryerson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th. Ryerson’s payout ratio is 27.61%.

In other news, CAO Molly D. Kannan sold 4,041 shares of Ryerson stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.51, for a total value of $115,208.91. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $330,459.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Ryerson news, CEO Edward J. Lehner sold 22,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.05, for a total transaction of $639,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 550,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,998,212.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Molly D. Kannan sold 4,041 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.51, for a total value of $115,208.91. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,591 shares in the company, valued at $330,459.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 36,041 shares of company stock valued at $1,047,409. 3.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on RYI shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Ryerson from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. StockNews.com raised Ryerson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st.

Ryerson Holding Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, processes and distributes industrial metals in the United States and internationally. It offers a line of products in carbon steel, stainless steel, alloy steels, and aluminum, as well as nickel and red metals in various shapes and forms, including coils, sheets, rounds, hexagons, square and flat bars, plates, structural, and tubing.

