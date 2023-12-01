Trexquant Investment LP Has $1.26 Million Position in Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT)

Trexquant Investment LP cut its position in Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT – Free Report) by 31.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 105,689 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 47,877 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP owned about 0.06% of Fulton Financial worth $1,260,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Fulton Financial by 1,554.1% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,200 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 2,067 shares in the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Fulton Financial during the third quarter worth about $42,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Fulton Financial by 62.7% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,694 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,038 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Fulton Financial by 123.6% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 4,077 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 2,254 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in shares of Fulton Financial by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 7,082 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 742 shares during the period. 69.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FULT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Fulton Financial from $13.00 to $12.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Fulton Financial in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Fulton Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fulton Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.00.

Fulton Financial Stock Performance

Fulton Financial stock opened at $14.23 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.18 and a beta of 0.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.01 and a 200-day moving average of $12.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Fulton Financial Co. has a one year low of $9.64 and a one year high of $18.78.

Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The bank reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.03. Fulton Financial had a return on equity of 12.75% and a net margin of 21.17%. The firm had revenue of $274.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $268.75 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Fulton Financial Co. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fulton Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 2nd were paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.50%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 29th. Fulton Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.78%.

About Fulton Financial

Fulton Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company that provides consumer and commercial banking products and services in Pennsylvania, Delaware, Maryland, New Jersey, and Virginia. It accepts various checking accounts and savings deposit products, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

Featured Stories

