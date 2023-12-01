Trexquant Investment LP Has $1.28 Million Stock Holdings in Celestica Inc. (NYSE:CLS)

Trexquant Investment LP grew its position in shares of Celestica Inc. (NYSE:CLS – Free Report) (TSE:CLS) by 7.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 87,989 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,299 shares during the quarter. Trexquant Investment LP owned 0.07% of Celestica worth $1,276,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. boosted its position in Celestica by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 5,063,355 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $73,419,000 after acquiring an additional 24,449 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in Celestica by 214.5% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 71,044 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,034,000 after acquiring an additional 48,454 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its position in Celestica by 296.7% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 301,743 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,375,000 after acquiring an additional 225,689 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Celestica by 25.1% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 33,405 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $485,000 after acquiring an additional 6,698 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Celestica by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,121,487 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,262,000 after acquiring an additional 50,685 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.33% of the company’s stock.

CLS opened at $26.94 on Friday. Celestica Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.50 and a 1-year high of $28.39. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a PE ratio of 16.04 and a beta of 2.14.

Celestica ( NYSE:CLS Get Free Report ) (TSE:CLS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The technology company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. Celestica had a return on equity of 16.02% and a net margin of 2.58%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.52 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Celestica Inc. will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CLS shares. TD Securities upped their price objective on Celestica from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. CIBC upped their price objective on Celestica from $25.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on Celestica from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Celestica from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Celestica from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $27.89.

Celestica Inc provides supply chain solutions in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Advanced Technology Solutions, and Connectivity & Cloud Solutions segments. The company offers a range of product manufacturing and related supply chain services, including design and development, new product introduction, engineering services, component sourcing, electronics manufacturing and assembly, testing, complex mechanical assembly, systems integration, precision machining, order fulfillment, logistics, asset management, product licensing, and after-market repair and return services.

