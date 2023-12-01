Trexquant Investment LP Has $1.30 Million Stake in CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG)

Trexquant Investment LP trimmed its position in shares of CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG – Free Report) by 74.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 57,631 shares of the company’s stock after selling 170,318 shares during the quarter. Trexquant Investment LP owned approximately 0.05% of CarGurus worth $1,304,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CarGurus by 56.8% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 631 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CarGurus by 943.6% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 1,840 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP lifted its holdings in shares of CarGurus by 32.5% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 556 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CarGurus during the 1st quarter valued at about $117,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of CarGurus during the 2nd quarter valued at about $69,000. 86.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CARG has been the subject of several research reports. DA Davidson lifted their price target on CarGurus from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on CarGurus from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 14th. UBS Group began coverage on CarGurus in a research note on Friday, September 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of CarGurus in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $23.08.

Shares of NASDAQ CARG opened at $21.62 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $18.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.64. The company has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.57. CarGurus, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.81 and a 12 month high of $24.22.

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $219.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $215.65 million. CarGurus had a return on equity of 15.20% and a net margin of 21.89%. Sell-side analysts expect that CarGurus, Inc. will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CarGurus, Inc operates an online automotive marketplace connecting buyers and sellers of new and used cars in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, U.S. Marketplace and Digital Wholesale The company provides consumers an online automotive marketplace where they can search for new and used car listings from its dealers, as well as sell their car to dealers and other consumers.

