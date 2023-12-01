Trexquant Investment LP Has $1.31 Million Stake in Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN)

Trexquant Investment LP decreased its position in Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN – Free Report) by 83.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,900 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 78,451 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Five9 were worth $1,311,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Five9 in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management boosted its stake in Five9 by 117.6% in the 2nd quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 470 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period. Quarry LP acquired a new position in Five9 in the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Five9 by 43.8% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 883 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Five9 in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $79,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.64% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FIVN opened at $76.22 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $64.84 and its 200-day moving average is $70.49. Five9, Inc. has a 52-week low of $51.01 and a 52-week high of $89.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 5.18 and a current ratio of 5.18.

Five9 ( NASDAQ:FIVN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The software maker reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.08. Five9 had a negative net margin of 9.44% and a negative return on equity of 14.18%. The company had revenue of $230.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $224.10 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Five9, Inc. will post -0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on FIVN shares. Roth Mkm lifted their target price on shares of Five9 from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Five9 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Five9 in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Five9 in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Five9 from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Five9 has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.00.

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides intelligent cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions.

