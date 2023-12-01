Trexquant Investment LP Makes New $1.42 Million Investment in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 3,840 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,419,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Barrett & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Avalon Trust Co bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC raised its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 88.1% during the 2nd quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 79 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.95% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:QQQ opened at $388.83 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $368.64 and a 200 day moving average of $366.79. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 52 week low of $259.73 and a 52 week high of $394.14.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 19th were issued a dividend of $0.5389 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 18th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

