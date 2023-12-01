Trexquant Investment LP Purchases 64,769 Shares of PureCycle Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCT)

Trexquant Investment LP lifted its position in PureCycle Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCT – Free Report) by 97.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 131,282 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 64,769 shares during the quarter. Trexquant Investment LP owned about 0.08% of PureCycle Technologies worth $1,403,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Carmel Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of PureCycle Technologies by 285.7% in the second quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in PureCycle Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $81,000. Scotia Capital Inc. bought a new stake in PureCycle Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $72,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in PureCycle Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $72,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in PureCycle Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $83,000. 62.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PureCycle Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:PCT opened at $4.04 on Friday. PureCycle Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.05 and a 1 year high of $11.89. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 4.95 and a current ratio of 4.95.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PCT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer cut PureCycle Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and set a $12.50 price objective on shares of PureCycle Technologies in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on PureCycle Technologies from $15.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 10th.

Insider Buying and Selling at PureCycle Technologies

In other PureCycle Technologies news, CEO Dustin Olson bought 68,190 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.22 per share, for a total transaction of $219,571.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 787,109 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,534,490.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Daniel M. Coombs purchased 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.95 per share, with a total value of $118,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 96,695 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $381,945.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 136,969 shares of company stock worth $485,444 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 11.44% of the company's stock.

PureCycle Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

PureCycle Technologies, Inc produces recycled polypropylene (PP). The company holds a license for restoring waste PP into ultra-pure recycled resin. Its recycling process separates color, odor, and other contaminants from plastic waste feedstock to transform it into virgin-like resin. PureCycle Technologies, Inc was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Orlando, Florida.

See Also

