Trexquant Investment LP Purchases 64,769 Shares of PureCycle Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCT)

Trexquant Investment LP lifted its position in PureCycle Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCT – Free Report) by 97.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 131,282 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 64,769 shares during the quarter. Trexquant Investment LP owned about 0.08% of PureCycle Technologies worth $1,403,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Carmel Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of PureCycle Technologies by 285.7% in the second quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in PureCycle Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $81,000. Scotia Capital Inc. bought a new stake in PureCycle Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $72,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in PureCycle Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $72,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in PureCycle Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $83,000. 62.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
PureCycle Technologies Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:PCT opened at $4.04 on Friday. PureCycle Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.05 and a 1 year high of $11.89. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 4.95 and a current ratio of 4.95.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Get Our Latest Analysis on PCT
Insider Buying and Selling at PureCycle Technologies
In other PureCycle Technologies news, CEO Dustin Olson bought 68,190 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.22 per share, for a total transaction of $219,571.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 787,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,534,490.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other PureCycle Technologies news, CEO Dustin Olson bought 68,190 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.22 per share, for a total transaction of $219,571.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 787,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,534,490.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Daniel M. Coombs purchased 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.95 per share, with a total value of $118,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 96,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $381,945.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 136,969 shares of company stock worth $485,444 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 11.44% of the company’s stock.
PureCycle Technologies Company Profile
PureCycle Technologies, Inc produces recycled polypropylene (PP). The company holds a license for restoring waste PP into ultra-pure recycled resin. Its recycling process separates color, odor, and other contaminants from plastic waste feedstock to transform it into virgin-like resin. PureCycle Technologies, Inc was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Orlando, Florida.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than PureCycle Technologies
- Overbought Stocks Explained: Should You Trade Them?
- Are blue chip stocks a good investment?
- How to Invest in Fertilizer
- Home sales hit a 13-year low… what now?
- Your Comprehensive Guide to Investing in Bank Stocks
- Power Play: GE’s game-changing technology for EVs and grids
Receive News & Ratings for PureCycle Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PureCycle Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.