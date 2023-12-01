Trexquant Investment LP Purchases Shares of 35,852 Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM)

Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 35,852 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,345,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TSEM. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Tower Semiconductor by 53.4% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 28,383 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,376,000 after buying an additional 9,882 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Tower Semiconductor during the first quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in Tower Semiconductor by 3.3% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 35,320 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,712,000 after buying an additional 1,125 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Tower Semiconductor by 2.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,239,808 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $156,807,000 after buying an additional 65,515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in Tower Semiconductor during the first quarter valued at approximately $4,979,000. 60.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tower Semiconductor Trading Down 1.7 %

NASDAQ TSEM opened at $27.38 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 6.65, a quick ratio of 5.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.58. The stock has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.57 and a beta of 0.84. Tower Semiconductor Ltd. has a 52 week low of $21.43 and a 52 week high of $46.50.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TSEM. Craig Hallum raised shares of Tower Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. StockNews.com raised shares of Tower Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Tower Semiconductor in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Tower Semiconductor from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th.

Tower Semiconductor Profile

Tower Semiconductor Ltd., an independent semiconductor foundry, focus on specialty process technologies to manufacture analog intensive mixed-signal semiconductor devices in Israel, the United States, Japan, Europe, and internationally. It provides various customizable process technologies, including SiGe, BiCMOS, mixed signal/CMOS, RF CMOS, CMOS image sensor, integrated power management, and MEMS.

