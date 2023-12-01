Trexquant Investment LP Raises Holdings in Sprinklr, Inc. (NYSE:CXM)

Trexquant Investment LP increased its position in Sprinklr, Inc. (NYSE:CXM – Free Report) by 25.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 91,646 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,505 shares during the quarter. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Sprinklr were worth $1,267,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Sprinklr by 308.9% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,671 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in shares of Sprinklr in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI raised its position in shares of Sprinklr by 131.0% in the 1st quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 2,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,407 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in Sprinklr by 126.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,484 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Sprinklr in the first quarter valued at about $44,000. 40.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sprinklr

In other Sprinklr news, insider Diane Adams sold 151,235 shares of Sprinklr stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.60, for a total value of $2,056,796.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 273,546 shares in the company, valued at $3,720,225.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Sprinklr news, CFO Manish Sarin sold 10,800 shares of Sprinklr stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $162,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 772,611 shares in the company, valued at $11,589,165. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Diane Adams sold 151,235 shares of Sprinklr stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.60, for a total value of $2,056,796.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 273,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,720,225.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 712,379 shares of company stock worth $10,084,809 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 40.29% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Sprinklr from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of Sprinklr in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Sprinklr from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Sprinklr from $17.00 to $18.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of Sprinklr in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.35.

Sprinklr Stock Performance

NYSE:CXM opened at $15.69 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 523.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.78 and a beta of 0.93. Sprinklr, Inc. has a one year low of $7.25 and a one year high of $16.68. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.12.

Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 6th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $178.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $173.20 million. Sprinklr had a return on equity of 1.25% and a net margin of 1.00%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Sprinklr, Inc. will post 0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sprinklr Profile

Sprinklr, Inc provides enterprise cloud software products worldwide. The company offers Unified Customer Experience Management platform, a purpose-built to analyze unstructured customer experience data, built to scale across future and modern channels, and integrates all stages of the customer journey.

