Trexquant Investment LP Reduces Position in Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT)

Trexquant Investment LP decreased its holdings in Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT – Free Report) by 56.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 56,619 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 71,988 shares during the quarter. Trexquant Investment LP owned approximately 0.08% of Veracyte worth $1,442,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Hawaiian Bank grew its holdings in Veracyte by 54.6% during the 2nd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 16,970 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $432,000 after acquiring an additional 5,990 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in Veracyte by 1,384.5% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 77,312 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,969,000 after purchasing an additional 72,104 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Veracyte by 4.1% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 34,934 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $890,000 after buying an additional 1,382 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Veracyte by 2.5% during the first quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 177,092 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,949,000 after buying an additional 4,373 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Veracyte by 21.9% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,798,465 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $71,278,000 after buying an additional 502,330 shares in the last quarter.

Veracyte Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:VCYT opened at $25.60 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $22.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.86. The company has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of -37.10 and a beta of 1.65. Veracyte, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.52 and a fifty-two week high of $32.40.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Veracyte ( NASDAQ:VCYT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $90.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.78 million. Veracyte had a negative net margin of 14.56% and a negative return on equity of 2.09%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Veracyte, Inc. will post -0.32 EPS for the current year.

VCYT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on Veracyte in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Veracyte in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Veracyte from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 10th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $34.00 price target on shares of Veracyte in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Veracyte from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.20.

About Veracyte

Veracyte, Inc operates as a diagnostics company worldwide. The company offers Afirma Genomic Sequencing Classifier; Decipher Prostate Biopsy and Radical Prostatectomy for prostate cancer diagnosis; Prosigna Breast Cancer Assay for breast cancer diagnosis; Percepta Nasal Swab Test for lung cancer diagnosis; Envisia Genomic Classifier for diagnosing interstitial lung disease, including idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis; and Immunoscore Colon Cancer test for colon cancer diagnosis.

