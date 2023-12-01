Trexquant Investment LP Sells 12,181 Shares of Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD)

Trexquant Investment LP lowered its position in shares of Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD – Free Report) (TSE:RGL) by 51.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,294 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 12,181 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Royal Gold were worth $1,296,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital World Investors increased its stake in Royal Gold by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,499,152 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $745,973,000 after acquiring an additional 114,212 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in Royal Gold by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 36,728 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,216,000 after acquiring an additional 1,260 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Royal Gold by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,015,143 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $116,518,000 after acquiring an additional 40,044 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Royal Gold by 30.6% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 695,597 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $79,841,000 after acquiring an additional 163,124 shares during the period. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP increased its stake in Royal Gold by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 12,358 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,418,000 after acquiring an additional 1,269 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Royal Gold alerts:

Royal Gold Trading Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ RGLD opened at $121.80 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Royal Gold, Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.82 and a twelve month high of $147.82. The company has a market cap of $8.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.69. The business’s fifty day moving average is $109.52 and its 200 day moving average is $114.31.

Royal Gold Increases Dividend

Royal Gold ( NASDAQ:RGLD Get Free Report ) (TSE:RGL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.03). Royal Gold had a net margin of 37.83% and a return on equity of 8.18%. The firm had revenue of $138.62 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Royal Gold, Inc. will post 3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 19th. Investors of record on Friday, January 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is an increase from Royal Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 4th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. Royal Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.25%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on RGLD shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Royal Gold from $137.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Royal Gold in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded Royal Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. TD Securities decreased their price target on Royal Gold from $175.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on Royal Gold from $161.00 to $157.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Royal Gold currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $143.89.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on RGLD

Royal Gold Profile

(Free Report)

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and related interests. The company engages in acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production, development, or in the exploration stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests, which primarily consists of gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, lead, and other metals.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.