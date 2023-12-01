Trexquant Investment LP Sells 6,686 Shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ)

Trexquant Investment LP reduced its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Free Report) by 38.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,549 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 6,686 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,308,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in JAZZ. Baupost Group LLC MA bought a new position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at about $70,048,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 900.5% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 514,654 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,364,000 after purchasing an additional 463,213 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 76.6% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 504,472 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $73,819,000 after purchasing an additional 218,893 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 43.1% during the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 684,289 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $84,831,000 after purchasing an additional 206,243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 288.0% during the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 255,092 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,328,000 after purchasing an additional 189,341 shares in the last quarter. 88.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

JAZZ has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group lowered shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $170.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Monday. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $200.00 to $191.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $204.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $204.00 price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Jazz Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $194.86.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

JAZZ opened at $118.23 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 134.35, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $126.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $129.84. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc has a twelve month low of $111.25 and a twelve month high of $160.96.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $4.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.21 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $972.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $969.47 million. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 2.11% and a return on equity of 22.23%. Equities analysts expect that Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc will post 15.41 EPS for the current year.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of neuroscience, including sleep medicine and movement disorders; and in oncology, such as hematologic and solid tumors.

