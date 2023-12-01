Trexquant Investment LP Takes $1.25 Million Position in Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC)

Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 42,659 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,254,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sagefield Capital LP lifted its holdings in shares of Range Resources by 152.7% in the first quarter. Sagefield Capital LP now owns 634,835 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $16,804,000 after purchasing an additional 383,611 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Range Resources by 1,097.2% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 40,203 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $1,182,000 after purchasing an additional 36,845 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Range Resources by 11.6% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 26,350 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $774,000 after purchasing an additional 2,743 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Range Resources in the first quarter valued at $371,000. Finally, EA Series Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Range Resources in the second quarter valued at $6,220,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Range Resources alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Range Resources from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 20th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Range Resources from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Scotiabank raised shares of Range Resources from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Range Resources from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Range Resources from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.26.

Range Resources Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE:RRC opened at $32.49 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 2.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $33.64 and its 200-day moving average is $31.38. Range Resources Co. has a 52-week low of $22.61 and a 52-week high of $37.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.16. Range Resources had a return on equity of 21.56% and a net margin of 33.85%. The company had revenue of $648.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $619.30 million. Equities research analysts predict that Range Resources Co. will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Range Resources

In related news, SVP Dori Ginn sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.35, for a total value of $933,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 85,804 shares in the company, valued at $3,204,779.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Range Resources

(Free Report)

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil company in the United States. The company engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties. It markets and sells natural gas and NGLs to utilities, marketing and midstream companies, and industrial users; petrochemical end users, marketers/traders, and natural gas processors; and oil and condensate to crude oil processors, transporters, and refining and marketing companies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Range Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Range Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.