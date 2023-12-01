Trexquant Investment LP Takes $1.35 Million Position in American States Water (NYSE:AWR)

Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in American States Water (NYSE:AWR – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 15,550 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,353,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of American States Water by 1.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,608,581 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $359,239,000 after buying an additional 51,731 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of American States Water by 16.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,572,789 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $291,218,000 after buying an additional 507,209 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of American States Water by 5.0% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,131,978 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $100,622,000 after buying an additional 53,468 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of American States Water by 2.8% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 792,476 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $68,945,000 after buying an additional 21,943 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of American States Water by 2.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 716,074 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $62,298,000 after buying an additional 16,955 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AWR opened at $79.90 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.07, a P/E/G ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. American States Water has a 12 month low of $75.20 and a 12 month high of $99.69. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $79.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $84.16.

American States Water ( NYSE:AWR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $151.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $152.00 million. American States Water had a net margin of 20.66% and a return on equity of 13.60%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that American States Water will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th. American States Water’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.81%.

In related news, Director Anne M. Holloway sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total value of $32,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 38,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,131,252. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Thomas A. Eichelberger purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $77.94 per share, with a total value of $77,940.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,448 shares in the company, valued at approximately $346,677.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Anne M. Holloway sold 400 shares of American States Water stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total transaction of $32,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 38,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,131,252. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of American States Water from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 23rd.

American States Water Company, through its subsidiaries, provides water and electric services to residential, commercial, industrial, and other customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Water, Electric, and Contracted Services. The company purchases, produces, distributes, and sells water, as well as distributes electricity.

