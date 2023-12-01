Trexquant Investment LP Takes Position in JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG)

Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 45,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,266,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of JFrog during the first quarter worth $25,000. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of JFrog by 84.9% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 940 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of JFrog during the first quarter worth about $64,000. State of Wyoming increased its position in shares of JFrog by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 5,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 523 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of JFrog by 50.0% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 4,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 1,366 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.65% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FROG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on JFrog from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of JFrog in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of JFrog in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of JFrog from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on JFrog from $36.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, JFrog has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.73.

JFrog Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FROG opened at $26.98 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $25.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.26. JFrog Ltd. has a 52 week low of $17.11 and a 52 week high of $30.94.

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $88.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.52 million. JFrog had a negative return on equity of 7.64% and a negative net margin of 22.23%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that JFrog Ltd. will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at JFrog

In other news, Director Yossi Sela sold 6,257 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.15, for a total value of $182,391.55. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 269,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,845,693.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Ben Haim Shlomi sold 45,860 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.11, for a total value of $1,059,824.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 5,273,663 shares in the company, valued at $121,874,351.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Yossi Sela sold 6,257 shares of JFrog stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.15, for a total value of $182,391.55. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 269,149 shares in the company, valued at $7,845,693.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 268,169 shares of company stock valued at $6,920,200. Company insiders own 30.60% of the company’s stock.

JFrog Company Profile

JFrog Ltd. provides DevOps platform in the United States, Israel, and internationally. The company's products include JFrog Artifactory, a package repository that allows teams and organizations to store, update, and manage their software packages at any scale; JFrog Pipelines, an integration and continuous delivery tool for automating and orchestrating the movement of software packages; JFrog Xray, which scan JFrog Artifactory; JFrog Distribution that provides software package distribution with enterprise-grade performance; and JFrog Advanced Security, an binary scanning solution that offers secrets detection, contextual analysis, IaC scanning, container scanning, and others.

