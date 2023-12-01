Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) Rating Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday.

RARE has been the subject of a number of other reports. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $114.00 price objective on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research report on Monday, September 25th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $49.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $90.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.30.

Shares of NASDAQ RARE opened at $38.85 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.33 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a 50 day moving average of $36.13 and a 200 day moving average of $41.06. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical has a twelve month low of $31.52 and a twelve month high of $54.98.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.08) by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $98.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $99.38 million. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative net margin of 154.87% and a negative return on equity of 346.33%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical will post -8.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical news, EVP Erik Harris sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.96, for a total transaction of $227,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 51,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,946,626.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Erik Harris sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.96, for a total transaction of $227,760.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,281 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,946,626.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Theodore Alan Huizenga sold 2,163 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.80, for a total transaction of $88,250.40. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 23,614 shares in the company, valued at $963,451.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 95,894 shares of company stock valued at $3,227,244 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 31.7% in the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 19,613 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $905,000 after acquiring an additional 4,726 shares in the last quarter. Privium Fund Management B.V. boosted its stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 1.4% in the second quarter. Privium Fund Management B.V. now owns 112,241 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,236,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in the second quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 19.2% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,181 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,392,000 after acquiring an additional 4,868 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS acquired a new stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in the second quarter valued at approximately $546,000. 96.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases in North America, Latin America, Japan, Europe, and internationally. Its biologic products include Crysvita (burosumab), an antibody targeting fibroblast growth factor 23 for the treatment of X-linked hypophosphatemia, as well as tumor-induced osteomalacia; Mepsevii, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of children and adults with Mucopolysaccharidosis VII; Dojolvi for treating long-chain fatty acid oxidation disorders; and Evkeeza (evinacumab) for the treatment of homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia.

