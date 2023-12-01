Unifi (NYSE:UFI) Rating Increased to Hold at StockNews.com

Unifi (NYSE:UFI – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday.

Shares of UFI opened at $6.49 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $117.60 million, a PE ratio of -2.26 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 4.04. Unifi has a twelve month low of $5.85 and a twelve month high of $10.53.

Unifi (NYSE:UFI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The textile maker reported ($0.73) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.24). Unifi had a negative net margin of 8.88% and a negative return on equity of 14.39%. The company had revenue of $138.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.29 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Unifi will post -1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Kenneth G. Langone purchased 7,198 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.75 per share, for a total transaction of $48,586.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,798,602 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,140,563.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Inclusive Capital Partners, L. sold 62,358 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.75, for a total value of $420,916.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,858,529 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,545,070.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have purchased a total of 12,000 shares of company stock worth $82,200 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 12.85% of the company's stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of UFI. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Unifi by 2.6% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 155,657 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,818,000 after acquiring an additional 3,924 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Unifi by 18.9% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 22,580 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $409,000 after purchasing an additional 3,592 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Unifi by 26.5% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 21,000 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 4,403 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in Unifi by 73.8% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 19,016 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 8,077 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Unifi by 57.0% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 7,481 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 2,716 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.47% of the company’s stock.

Unifi, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells recycled and synthetic products in the United States, China, Brazil, and internationally. Its polyester products include partially oriented yarn, textured, solution and package dyed, twisted, beamed, and draw wound yarns in virgin or recycled varieties; and nylon products comprise virgin or recycled textured, solution dyed, and spandex covered yarns.

